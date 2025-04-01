Atlanta Braves' Profar Faces 80-Game Suspension for Drug Violation

Jurickson Profar, an outfielder for the Atlanta Braves, has been handed an 80-game suspension without pay by Major League Baseball. The suspension follows a positive test for Chorionic Gonadotrophin (hCG), a performance-enhancing substance banned under MLB's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

The Braves expressed disappointment upon learning of Profar's violation, emphasizing their support for the league's drug prevention measures. Profar, a former All-Star with teams like the San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers, signed a three-year, $42 million contract with Atlanta in the offseason.

In a statement, Profar apologized to his teammates and fans, denying any intentional wrongdoing in using banned substances. With a career batting average of .245, Profar committed to accepting MLB's decision and taking responsibility for the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)