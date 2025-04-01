Liam Lawson's High-Speed Detour: From Dream to Demotion in F1

Liam Lawson, Red Bull's latest Formula 1 driver, experienced a turbulent debut season marked by his demotion to the Racing Bulls junior team. Despite high hopes, Lawson struggled under pressure, failing to impress in his initial races alongside champion Max Verstappen.

Lawson's difficulties began with logistical mishaps and mediocre performances, prompting swift action from Red Bull. The team replaced him with Yuki Tsunoda before the Japanese Grand Prix, citing Lawson's lack of experience and self-confidence as contributing factors.

The decision stirred controversy, raising questions about Red Bull's strategy and the pressure it places on its drivers. As Lawson reflects on his brief stint, he faces the challenge of rebuilding his career and proving his potential moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)