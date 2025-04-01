Kohli and Sharma Retain Top BCCI Contracts Amid Shreyas Iyer's Return

In a significant move, India cricket icons Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will keep their esteemed A+ grade BCCI central contracts for the 2025-26 season, despite having retired from the T20I format. The duo will continue to earn Rs 7 crore annually, marking their sustained importance in Indian cricket.

The decision comes as Shreyas Iyer is expected to make a comeback to the central contracts list after his exclusion. Iyer had been previously dropped due to reportedly skipping domestic cricket, but his recent performances on the domestic circuit have been noteworthy, showcasing his potential to contribute at a higher level.

Rohit Sharma, while maintaining his central contract status, has faced criticism for declining performances, particularly in Test matches, where his contributions have been minimal. Similarly, Kohli has been under scrutiny for his form, which has seen a remarkable decline, sparking debates over their continued roles in the Indian squad.

