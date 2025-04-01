Left Menu

Golden State Valkyries: A New Era in WNBA Expansion

The Golden State Valkyries are set to debut in the WNBA following a blockbuster year for the league. With the WNBA seeing record attendances and revenues, this marks a new chapter for women's basketball, alongside future teams from Toronto and Portland. The Valkyries aim to capitalize on this growth.

01-04-2025
The Golden State Valkyries are poised to make their entrance in the WNBA during what has been a transformative period for the league, marked by surging popularity and attendance surpassing figures from 22 years ago. Head coach Natalie Nakase believes this momentum motivates her team as they prepare for their inaugural season.

The Valkyries represent the first franchise addition since 2008, a response to longstanding calls for expansion. This arrives in tandem with broader growth in women's sports, which has seen global revenue projections soar to $2.35 billion this year. General manager Ohemaa Nyanin affirms the team's readiness to validate this expansion.

Featuring rookies like Caitlin Clark, the WNBA has seen increased exposure. The Valkyries roster is taking shape with players like Tiffany Hayes and championship winner Kayla Thornton, who are bringing their experience and ambition to build a strong team culture. The WNBA season kicks off on May 16, offering new opportunities for women's basketball.

