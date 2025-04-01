Left Menu

Dwayne Bravo Criticizes West Indies' T20I Captaincy Shuffle

Former cricketer Dwayne Bravo has criticized Cricket West Indies for replacing Rovman Powell with Shai Hope as the T20I captain. He called it a poor decision, emphasizing Powell's success in elevating the team's international T20I ranking and leading to notable victories, urging an end to player mistreatment.

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo. (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Antigua

In a surprising turn of events, former West Indies all-rounder and two-time T20 World Cup winner Dwayne Bravo has openly criticized Cricket West Indies (CWI) for its recent decision to replace Rovman Powell with Shai Hope as the T20I captain. Bravo labeled the move as "one of the worst decisions" and highlighted the need to stop what he perceives as "bad treatment towards players."

The announcement by CWI comes as the West Indies Senior Men's team gears up for a significant home season, inaugurating the new ICC World Test Championship cycle with matches against Australia. Simultaneously, Shai Hope has taken over the T20I captaincy in addition to his existing role as ODI captain. Powell had been leading the T20 side since May 2023, and under his stewardship, the team achieved noteworthy victories against cricketing giants India, England, and South Africa.

Powell's leadership witnessed the West Indies team's rise from ninth to third in the ICC T20I rankings, and he led the team to the Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Despite such successes, Bravo expressed his dissent on Instagram, stressing that Powell's achievements should have merited continued support rather than replacement. Powell continues his cricketing journey as a member of the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, while Bravo serves as a team mentor.

