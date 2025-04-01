Bengaluru FC and FC Goa Set for Thrilling ISL Semi-Final Clash

Bengaluru FC will host FC Goa at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in a crucial ISL 2024-25 semi-final showdown. Scheduled for Wednesday at 7:30 pm IST, the clash promises high stakes as both teams vie for a spot in the finals. With Bengaluru riding high after a 5-0 knockout victory over Mumbai City FC, the Blues are confident heading into this pivotal match.

On the other hand, FC Goa enters the semi-final with a clean four-game unbeaten record against Bengaluru FC. However, history isn't entirely on their side, having previously lost a playoff final to the Blues in 2018-19. At home, Bengaluru boasts a formidable record with four wins in their last six games against Goa, intending to maintain their supremacy.

Both teams feature standout players poised to make a difference in the match. For Bengaluru, Sunil Chhetri is on the verge of becoming the top scorer in this fixture's history. Meanwhile, FC Goa's Iker Guarrotxena is just a goal contribution away from matching his previous season's record. Both head coaches express optimism and ambition, adding to the anticipation surrounding this riveting semi-final clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)