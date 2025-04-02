Left Menu

Bologna Inches Closer to Coppa Italia Glory with Empoli Triumph

Thijs Dallinga's double leads Bologna to a 3-0 victory against Empoli in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final. Bologna aims to end a 50-year trophy drought, while Empoli, in their debut semi-final, faces an uphill battle in the second leg to secure a final berth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Empoli | Updated: 02-04-2025 02:36 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 02:36 IST
Bologna Inches Closer to Coppa Italia Glory with Empoli Triumph
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

Bologna moved closer to ending their 50-year wait for Coppa Italia glory with a decisive 3-0 victory over Empoli in their semi-final first leg on Tuesday. Thijs Dallinga was the match's standout player with a brace that left Empoli, participating in their first-ever semi-final, struggling to keep up.

The match opened with Riccardo Orsolini putting Bologna on the scoreboard in the 23rd minute, capitalizing on a cross that distracted Empoli's defense. Six minutes later, Dallinga added to the lead thanks to a perfect throughball from Dan Ndoye. Dallinga continued his stellar performance after the break, converting another Ndoye pass to seal Empoli's fate.

Bologna, who last celebrated a Coppa Italia win in 1974, are poised for a place in the finals, with fans eagerly anticipating the showdown in Rome this May. Empoli, on the other hand, finds themselves needing a miracle as they prepare for the second leg in Bologna, with the winner set to face either AC Milan or Inter Milan at Stadio Olimpico.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025