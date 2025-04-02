Shock Upset: Arminia Bielefeld Topples Bayer Leverkusen, Reaches German Cup Final

Arminia Bielefeld achieved a historic victory on Tuesday, defeating Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 to secure their place in the German Cup final for the first time. As a third-tier team, Bielefeld's journey involved eliminating four Bundesliga squads, exemplifying their resilience and dedication to the sport.

Coach Michel Kniat expressed immense pride in his team's remarkable achievement, stating, "We defended with a lot of passion and that was the key." Bielefeld's relentless pressure and skillful execution were evident in their comeback, with Marius Woerl and Maximilian Grosser scoring crucial goals.

Leverkusen, previously unbeaten in the Cup under coach Xabi Alonso, failed to capitalize on their early lead, ultimately succumbing to Bielefeld's relentless performance. Midfielder Robert Andrich admitted, "We have to accept that we messed it up," as Leverkusen faltered at both ends of the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)