Fans Unite: St. Pauli Raises Millions for Stadium Ownership

In a groundbreaking move for German soccer, St. Pauli fans have amassed over €27 million to secure a majority stake in the club's iconic Millerntor Stadium. The Hamburg-based club announced that more than 21,000 supporters participated in this historic fundraising cooperative, marking a significant milestone in fan engagement.

Spurred by the allure of becoming part-owners, fans eagerly purchased shares priced at €850 each. Among the prizes in the subsequent draw were exclusive dinners with team captain Jackson Irvine, signed jerseys, and VIP packages. Prominent backers include Bayern Munich's Uli Hoeness, showcasing cross-club support.

The funds will significantly bolster St. Pauli's financial standing, helping the club to rapidly pay down existing debts. The cooperative's leadership will finalize outstanding transactions and release comprehensive results in May. With Bundesliga survival on the horizon, club president Oke Göttlich aims to capitalize on this momentum to ensure the team's continued success.

