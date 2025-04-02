Left Menu

Sunrisers Hyderabad and HCA Strengthen Ties Amid Stadium Allocation Talks

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) resolve stadium allocation disputes, maintaining the existing pass distribution. Amidst ongoing efforts to improve spectator experience, SRH fell to Delhi Capitals in a recent match. Key performances by Aniket Verma, Heinrich Klaasen, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mitchell Starc marked the game.

Updated: 02-04-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 10:25 IST
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. (Photo: BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) have resolved tensions over stadium pass allocations. HCA Secretary R Devraj held crucial discussions with SRH officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium to address the issue.

During meetings, SRH stressed the importance of adhering to the existing tri-party agreement involving the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). SRH called for strict adherence to distribution norms ensuring 10% of stadium capacity is allocated as per agreements. HCA proposed sticking with the current pass allocation as per tradition.

After extensive discussions, both parties agreed to maintain the status quo, with 3900 complimentary passes allocated to HCA. Both organizations aim to enhance the spectator experience at the venue. Meanwhile, SRH's recent match against Delhi Capitals ended in a defeat, highlighted by Starc's standout performance earning him 'Player of the Match'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

