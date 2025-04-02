Sunrisers Hyderabad and HCA Strengthen Ties Amid Stadium Allocation Talks

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) have resolved tensions over stadium pass allocations. HCA Secretary R Devraj held crucial discussions with SRH officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium to address the issue.

During meetings, SRH stressed the importance of adhering to the existing tri-party agreement involving the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). SRH called for strict adherence to distribution norms ensuring 10% of stadium capacity is allocated as per agreements. HCA proposed sticking with the current pass allocation as per tradition.

After extensive discussions, both parties agreed to maintain the status quo, with 3900 complimentary passes allocated to HCA. Both organizations aim to enhance the spectator experience at the venue. Meanwhile, SRH's recent match against Delhi Capitals ended in a defeat, highlighted by Starc's standout performance earning him 'Player of the Match'.

