T20 Mumbai League Invites New Team Owners: Bids Open for Season 3

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has issued a tender inviting interesting parties to bid for the rights to operate two teams in the upcoming third season of the T20 Mumbai League. Since its inception in 2018, the league has become a significant platform for emerging talent, producing cricketers like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube.

Returning after a six-year hiatus, Season 3 of the T20 Mumbai League will rekindle the passion of local cricket enthusiasts when it kicks off on May 27. The tournament will feature eight franchises, including North Mumbai Panthers and Namo Bandra Blasters, alongside two new teams.

MCA Secretary Abhay Hadap emphasized the league's role in developing the next generation of cricketers and welcomed new franchise owners to contribute fresh perspectives and investments. Bid documents are available at the MCA office at Wankhede Stadium from April 1-7 for interested parties, with a non-refundable fee of Rs1 lakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)