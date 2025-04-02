Clash of Titans: Kohli vs. Gill in High-Stakes T20 Showdown

In a highly anticipated cricket encounter, the Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at M Chinnaswammy Stadium this Wednesday. The match is set to be a captivating duel between Indian cricket icons, Virat Kohli, revered as 'King Kohli,' and the upcoming sensation, Shubman Gill, often referred to as the 'Prince' of Indian batting.

Virat Kohli boasts an impressive record against the Titans, having amassed 344 runs in five matches with a staggering average of 114.67 and a top score of 101*. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill's record against RCB shows promise, and he will look to further establish himself by building on his past performances, which include a century against the team.

Their most memorable face-off came in the late 2023 season, where Kohli's stunning 101* from 61 balls was matched by Gill's rapid 104* off 52 deliveries. With both batters in sublime form, Wednesday's clash promises high-scoring thrills, leaving fans on the edge of their seats as they witness this intergenerational rivalry unfold.

