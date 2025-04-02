Saurabh Chaudhary Leads India's Charge at ISSF World Cup

Saurabh Chaudhary will command attention as the Indian shooting team readies for the ISSF World Cup, with competitions in the men's 10m pistol and skeet slated to commence at the Tiro Federal Argentino de Buenos Aires Shooting Range on Thursday.

Along with Chaudhary, Indian shooters Ravinder Singh and Varun Tomar will begin their quest for gold on day one in the men's 10m air pistol event, competing against a field of Olympic medallists including China's Xie Yu. Nine of India's 35-member team are set to participate, aiming to make a strong start.

The Indian skeet team, showcasing both experience and young talent, looks to make a mark in their category. Seasoned coach Samaresh Jung expresses confidence in the team's hard preparation despite a challenging field, while the men's skeet features top shooters like Gabriele Rossetti, adding to the competitive atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)