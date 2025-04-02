Left Menu

Saurabh Chaudhary Leads India's Charge at ISSF World Cup

Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary heads the shooting contingent at the ISSF World Cup. Day one features men's 10m pistol and skeet events, with Indian contenders including Ravi Singh and Varun Tomar. Over 400 shooters from 45 countries, including past Olympic champions, compete for 15 gold medals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buenosaires | Updated: 02-04-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 18:22 IST
Saurabh Chaudhary Leads India's Charge at ISSF World Cup
Saurabh Chaudhary

Saurabh Chaudhary will command attention as the Indian shooting team readies for the ISSF World Cup, with competitions in the men's 10m pistol and skeet slated to commence at the Tiro Federal Argentino de Buenos Aires Shooting Range on Thursday.

Along with Chaudhary, Indian shooters Ravinder Singh and Varun Tomar will begin their quest for gold on day one in the men's 10m air pistol event, competing against a field of Olympic medallists including China's Xie Yu. Nine of India's 35-member team are set to participate, aiming to make a strong start.

The Indian skeet team, showcasing both experience and young talent, looks to make a mark in their category. Seasoned coach Samaresh Jung expresses confidence in the team's hard preparation despite a challenging field, while the men's skeet features top shooters like Gabriele Rossetti, adding to the competitive atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025