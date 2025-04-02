Bravo Calls for Basics as KKR Struggles in IPL

Dwayne Bravo, mentor for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), has highlighted the necessity of adhering to cricket basics as the team navigates a challenging start to the IPL season. While known for explosive plays, KKR's aggressive approach has resulted in two losses in their first three games.

Bravo advises his batters to not just rely on aggression but to also implement foundational skills in their strategy. Emphasizing learning from past matches, he believes that smart application of basic techniques can still fit within T20 dynamics and aid in their campaign recovery.

As discussions rise about pitch conditions at Eden Gardens, Bravo downplays their significance, advising players to adapt to varying conditions. The focus remains on recalibrating KKR's strategies amid mixed performances in the early tournament stages.

(With inputs from agencies.)