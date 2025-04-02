New Zealand Dominates in Hamilton, Secures Series Against Pakistan

New Zealand sealed their ODI series victory against Pakistan on Wednesday with an emphatic 84-run win in Hamilton. Aiming for a series whitewash, the Kiwis are set to face Pakistan in the final match at Mount Maunganui. Skipper Michael Bracewell commended his team's tenacity and highlighted Mitchell Hay's superb batting display as pivotal to the win.

Bracewell remarked on the importance of his team's resilience during the innings, acknowledging a strong start, a minor setback with some quick wickets, followed by a recovery led by Hay's brilliant batting. He emphasized the effectiveness of the country's domestic setup in developing players who perform well on the international stage, reflecting pride in the team's collective experience and success.

Particularly notable was Ben Sears' standout performance, taking five wickets for 59 runs in just his third ODI after two games without a wicket. His efforts, coupled with Hay's unbeaten 99 runs off 78 balls, ensured New Zealand posted a formidable total of 292/8. Sears' dedication and hard work, despite injuries, have been pivotal, according to Bracewell, who stressed the team's commitment to maintaining high standards throughout the summer.

(With inputs from agencies.)