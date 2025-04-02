Gujarat Titans Make Strategic Change Against RCB in IPL Clash

In a crucial Indian Premier League matchup, Gujarat Titans' skipper Shubman Gill opted to field first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Wednesday. The decision came as part of a strategic move to gain the upper hand.

The Titans, showing flexibility in their lineup, replaced the formidable pace bowler Kagiso Rabada with Arshad Khan. Rabada was unavailable for this game due to personal reasons. This alteration highlights the Titans' adaptability and strategic depth.

On the other hand, table-toppers RCB decided to stick with their tried-and-tested lineup, fielding an unchanged team to maintain their performance momentum in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)