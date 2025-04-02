Left Menu

Gujarat Titans Make Strategic Change Against RCB in IPL Clash

Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill decides to field first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in an IPL match, making a key change by replacing Kagiso Rabada with Arshad Khan due to Rabada's personal reasons, while RCB fields an unchanged team.

Updated: 02-04-2025 19:13 IST
In a crucial Indian Premier League matchup, Gujarat Titans' skipper Shubman Gill opted to field first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Wednesday. The decision came as part of a strategic move to gain the upper hand.

The Titans, showing flexibility in their lineup, replaced the formidable pace bowler Kagiso Rabada with Arshad Khan. Rabada was unavailable for this game due to personal reasons. This alteration highlights the Titans' adaptability and strategic depth.

On the other hand, table-toppers RCB decided to stick with their tried-and-tested lineup, fielding an unchanged team to maintain their performance momentum in the tournament.

