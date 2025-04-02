Left Menu

High-Stakes Duel: Gujarat Titans vs RCB in IPL 2025 Clash

Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill chose to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their third IPL 2025 match. RCB leads the points table, while Gujarat aims for improvement. Both teams maintained consistent lineups with notable players, as the Bengaluru crowd offered unwavering support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 19:27 IST
High-Stakes Duel: Gujarat Titans vs RCB in IPL 2025 Clash
Rajat Patidar and Shubman Gill (Photo: X/@IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move during the IPL 2025, Gujarat Titans' skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The match marks a pivotal point for both teams, each playing their third game in this season's league.

Currently sitting at the top of the league standings with four points, RCB remained unchanged from their previous match against Chennai Super Kings. Captain Rajat Sharma expressed satisfaction with his team's consistency and lauded the support from loyal fans.

Despite missing Kagiso Rabada due to personal reasons, Gujarat Titans are focusing on reducing errors and seizing strategic opportunities. The playing eleven included notable players such as Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler, tasked with steering the team to victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025