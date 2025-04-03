IPL Evolution: B Sai Sudharsan's Rise Amidst Challenging Conditions
B Sai Sudharsan credits challenging conditions with Gujarat Titans in the IPL for his growth as a T20 batter. His recent performance against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, scoring 49 runs, highlighted his evolution in handling fast bowling. Meanwhile, RCB's coach Andy Flower acknowledged their aggressive batting but rued early wickets.
B Sai Sudharsan, opening for Gujarat Titans in the IPL, attributes his growth as a T20 batter to the exposure to 'difficult conditions' and robust fast bowling during his tenure with the team. In GT's recent victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sudharsan's performance shone as he scored 49 runs, showcasing his evolution.
Sudharsan, now second in the run-scorer's chart with 186 runs at an impressive average of 62, believes that game-time and practice with the Titans, comprising international bowlers, has been pivotal in his development. He stressed that exposure to challenging scenarios has enhanced his understanding of the game fundamentals.
Meanwhile, RCB's coach, Andy Flower, expressed concerns over their early collapse, attributing the loss partially to an aggressive yet risky approach during the power play, which backfired. Despite acknowledging Siraj's stellar bowling spell as a significant factor, Flower conceded that GT's accurate bowling posed substantial challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bombay High Court Fast-Tracks Divorce for IPL Cricketer Chahal
Bombay HC allows plea of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his estranged wife Dhanashree Verma to waive 6-month cooling period post divorce.
TECNO and KKR: A Cricket and Tech Power Alliance
Bombay HC directs family court to decide divorce plea of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his estranged wife Dhanashree Verma by March 20.
IPL Reintroduces Saliva on Cricket Ball: A Game-Changer