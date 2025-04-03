IPL Evolution: B Sai Sudharsan's Rise Amidst Challenging Conditions

B Sai Sudharsan, opening for Gujarat Titans in the IPL, attributes his growth as a T20 batter to the exposure to 'difficult conditions' and robust fast bowling during his tenure with the team. In GT's recent victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sudharsan's performance shone as he scored 49 runs, showcasing his evolution.

Sudharsan, now second in the run-scorer's chart with 186 runs at an impressive average of 62, believes that game-time and practice with the Titans, comprising international bowlers, has been pivotal in his development. He stressed that exposure to challenging scenarios has enhanced his understanding of the game fundamentals.

Meanwhile, RCB's coach, Andy Flower, expressed concerns over their early collapse, attributing the loss partially to an aggressive yet risky approach during the power play, which backfired. Despite acknowledging Siraj's stellar bowling spell as a significant factor, Flower conceded that GT's accurate bowling posed substantial challenges.

