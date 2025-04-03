Left Menu

IPL Evolution: B Sai Sudharsan's Rise Amidst Challenging Conditions

B Sai Sudharsan credits challenging conditions with Gujarat Titans in the IPL for his growth as a T20 batter. His recent performance against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, scoring 49 runs, highlighted his evolution in handling fast bowling. Meanwhile, RCB's coach Andy Flower acknowledged their aggressive batting but rued early wickets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-04-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 10:52 IST
IPL Evolution: B Sai Sudharsan's Rise Amidst Challenging Conditions

B Sai Sudharsan, opening for Gujarat Titans in the IPL, attributes his growth as a T20 batter to the exposure to 'difficult conditions' and robust fast bowling during his tenure with the team. In GT's recent victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sudharsan's performance shone as he scored 49 runs, showcasing his evolution.

Sudharsan, now second in the run-scorer's chart with 186 runs at an impressive average of 62, believes that game-time and practice with the Titans, comprising international bowlers, has been pivotal in his development. He stressed that exposure to challenging scenarios has enhanced his understanding of the game fundamentals.

Meanwhile, RCB's coach, Andy Flower, expressed concerns over their early collapse, attributing the loss partially to an aggressive yet risky approach during the power play, which backfired. Despite acknowledging Siraj's stellar bowling spell as a significant factor, Flower conceded that GT's accurate bowling posed substantial challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025