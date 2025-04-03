Left Menu

Indian Boxers Shine at World Boxing Cup Brazil 2025

Indian boxers Manish Rathore, Hitesh, and Abhinash Jamwal advanced to the semifinals of the World Boxing Cup Brazil 2025, dominating their quarterfinal bouts. Despite setbacks in heavier categories, India's resilience was evident, showcasing their potential in global boxing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 15:01 IST
Indian Boxers Shine at World Boxing Cup Brazil 2025
Indian boxer Manish Rathore (centre) after his bout (Image: BFI media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

In a display of strength and skill, Indian boxers Manish Rathore, Hitesh, and Abhinash Jamwal have successfully advanced to the semifinals of the World Boxing Cup Brazil 2025, after capturing commanding victories in their respective quarterfinal matches.

Abhinash Jamwal dominated Germany's Denis Bril with a unanimous decision in the 65kg category, while Hitesh overcame Italy's Gabriele Guidi Rontani by mirroring the same scoreline in the 70kg category. The 55kg bout saw Manish Rathore, India's national champion, emerge victorious against Australia's Paris Olympian Yusuf Chothia, with three judges ruling in his favor and two considering it a tie.

Looking ahead, Rathore is set to face Kazakhstan's Nursultan Altynbek, Hitesh will compete against Makan Traore, and Jamwal is paired with Italy's Gianluigi Malanga in the semifinals. Meanwhile, Jadumani Singh Mandengbam has also advanced, defeating Great Britain's Ellis Trowbridge in the 50kg category by a 3:2 split decision, displaying resilience under pressure.

However, India's campaign in the heavier weight divisions faced a setback. Nikhil Dubey lost to Brazil's local favorite Kaue Belini by 0:5 in the 75kg category. In the 85kg category, Jugnoo was defeated by France's Abdoulaye Traore in a 1:4 split decision, and in the 90+kg division, Narender narrowly lost to Kazakhstan's Daniyal Saparbay on a 3:2 split decision, despite a favorable verdict from one judge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025