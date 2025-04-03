Indian Boxers Shine at World Boxing Cup Brazil 2025

In a display of strength and skill, Indian boxers Manish Rathore, Hitesh, and Abhinash Jamwal have successfully advanced to the semifinals of the World Boxing Cup Brazil 2025, after capturing commanding victories in their respective quarterfinal matches.

Abhinash Jamwal dominated Germany's Denis Bril with a unanimous decision in the 65kg category, while Hitesh overcame Italy's Gabriele Guidi Rontani by mirroring the same scoreline in the 70kg category. The 55kg bout saw Manish Rathore, India's national champion, emerge victorious against Australia's Paris Olympian Yusuf Chothia, with three judges ruling in his favor and two considering it a tie.

Looking ahead, Rathore is set to face Kazakhstan's Nursultan Altynbek, Hitesh will compete against Makan Traore, and Jamwal is paired with Italy's Gianluigi Malanga in the semifinals. Meanwhile, Jadumani Singh Mandengbam has also advanced, defeating Great Britain's Ellis Trowbridge in the 50kg category by a 3:2 split decision, displaying resilience under pressure.

However, India's campaign in the heavier weight divisions faced a setback. Nikhil Dubey lost to Brazil's local favorite Kaue Belini by 0:5 in the 75kg category. In the 85kg category, Jugnoo was defeated by France's Abdoulaye Traore in a 1:4 split decision, and in the 90+kg division, Narender narrowly lost to Kazakhstan's Daniyal Saparbay on a 3:2 split decision, despite a favorable verdict from one judge.

