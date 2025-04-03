Left Menu

Diksha Dagar Returns to Make Her Mark at South African Women's Open

Diksha Dagar is back in South Africa, aiming to replicate her success at the Ladies European Tour event in 2019. Competing alongside fellow Indians, the tournament will feature a challenging course with top international players including defending champion Chiara Tamburlini and Order of Merit leader Cara Gainer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 17:12 IST
India golfer Diksha Dagar (Image: LET). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Diksha Dagar is back on familiar grounds as she competes in the South African Women's Open, a venue that brought her maiden Ladies European Tour (LET) victory in 2019. As she gears up for the first of two South African events, Dagar joins three other Indian golfers in the field, marking her return to a spot of past glory.

Joining Dagar are Pranavi Urs, who recently secured a T-14 finish in New South Wales, Avani Prashanth, a consistent rookie who has made the cut in all her events, and Tvesa Malik, a previous winner on the Sunshine Ladies Tour. Defending champion Chiara Tamburlini returns to Johannesburg with hopes of another triumphant run in her breakout 2024 season.

The Modderfontein Golf Course, known for its challenging design featuring water hazards on over half of its holes, hosts the event for the fourth consecutive year. The tournament boasts a competitive field of 132 players, including 38 LET winners. Among them is England's Cara Gainer, currently leading the Order of Merit following an impressive start to the 2025 season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

