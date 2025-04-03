Left Menu

Kolkata Knight Riders Dominate Sunrisers in Magnificent Win

Kolkata Knight Riders achieved a resounding 80-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match. Venkatesh Iyer and Angkrish Raghuvanshi led KKR's batting, scoring 60 and 50 respectively. Despite Heinrich Klaasen’s 33, SRH was bowled out for 120, with standout bowling from Vaibhav Arora and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-04-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 23:03 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders Dominate Sunrisers in Magnificent Win
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) demonstrated their dominance in a thrilling IPL match on Thursday, overpowering Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 80 runs.

KKR's innings was propelled by electrifying performances from Venkatesh Iyer and Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who scored 60 off 29 and 50 off 32 balls, respectively, with valuable support from Ajinkya Rahane and Rinku Singh. The team reached an impressive 200 for six.

In response, SRH faltered, managing only 120 in 16.4 overs, with Heinrich Klaasen contributing a brief 33. KKR's bowling attack, spearheaded by Vaibhav Arora and Varun Chakaravarthy who took three wickets each, sealed the victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

