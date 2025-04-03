Kolkata Knight Riders Dominate Sunrisers in Magnificent Win

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) demonstrated their dominance in a thrilling IPL match on Thursday, overpowering Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 80 runs.

KKR's innings was propelled by electrifying performances from Venkatesh Iyer and Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who scored 60 off 29 and 50 off 32 balls, respectively, with valuable support from Ajinkya Rahane and Rinku Singh. The team reached an impressive 200 for six.

In response, SRH faltered, managing only 120 in 16.4 overs, with Heinrich Klaasen contributing a brief 33. KKR's bowling attack, spearheaded by Vaibhav Arora and Varun Chakaravarthy who took three wickets each, sealed the victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)