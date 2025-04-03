Left Menu

Sunrisers Hyderabad Face Strategy Shift After Third Consecutive Loss

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins suggests a change in strategy after their third consecutive loss, following a massive 80-run defeat while chasing 201. Cummins highlighted issues with batting and fielding, while KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane praised his team's performance and strategy for securing a decisive win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-04-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 23:32 IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins has proposed a shift in strategy after the team's third consecutive loss in the tournament. The team suffered an ignominious 80-run defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders, failing to chase a 201-run target and getting bowled out for just 120 in 16.4 overs.

Despite a miscalculated mid-innings assessment of the pitch's playability, Cummins expressed a need for introspection, particularly in the fields of aggressive batting and subpar field performances. He called attention to the need for more calculated approaches and highlighted the importance of addressing fielding mishaps.

In contrast, KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane commended his team's exemplary batting display. Despite early setbacks, KKR consolidated effectively, setting a challenging target. Rahane's tactical leadership and the team's adaptability played a crucial role, resulting in a crucial victory, setting an example for strategic play moving forward.

