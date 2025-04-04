Venkatesh Iyer: Rising Above the Price Tag Pressure

Venkatesh Iyer, the vice-captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, is candid about the pressure tied to his Rs 23.75 crore price tag—one of the IPL's highest. While speculations swirled following his slow start this season, Iyer maintains his focus on making meaningful contributions to the team rather than just racking up runs.

In a striking turn during a recent match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Iyer clocked a dazzling 29-ball 60, steering KKR to a commanding 80-run triumph. During a post-match press briefing, he downplayed financial pressures, emphasizing his dedication to the team's success and the game's dynamic nature where his role may vary.

Despite the chatter about Eden Gardens' pitch conditions, KKR adapted skillfully. They leveraged the variable bounce for their spin-heavy strategy. Iyer's insights highlight a commitment to calculated aggression, underlining the importance of understanding pitch conditions to secure a competitive edge.

