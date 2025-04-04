Herbal Supplements in Sports: A Double-Edged Sword
Experts at a sports science conference cautioned athletes about the indiscriminate use of herbal supplements, highlighting potential risks of toxicity and inefficacy. Attendees were urged to integrate yoga and sleep into training for optimal performance.
- Country:
- India
Researchers and sports experts have issued a warning to athletes concerning the unchecked consumption of herbal supplements. The recently concluded conference at the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports emphasized the potential hazards linked to these products.
During the two-day seminar titled 'Harmonizing Movement: Integrating Yoga with Sports Science for Peak Performance', Sports Authority of India's High-Performance Director, Wazir Singh Phogat, noted the widespread belief among athletes that herbal supplements are natural, safer alternatives to traditional performance-enhancing drugs.
Furthermore, SAI Scientific Officer, Vani Bhushanam Golla, cautioned against improper usage of these supplements, which can lead to severe health issues like toxicity and hormonal imbalance. The importance of integrating yoga and adequate sleep into sports routines was also stressed as key factors for holistic athletic success.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- herbal supplements
- sports science
- athletes
- toxicity
- yoga
- sleep
- recovery
- phogat
- sai
- performance
ALSO READ
Riyan Parag to Captain Rajasthan Royals Amidst Samson's Recovery
CRPF Thwarts Naxal Plot with IED Recovery
Senior lawyer urges Delhi HC chief justice to take action on reported 'huge cash recovery' from Justice Yashwant Varma's house.
Cash recovery: Delhi HC Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya shares senior lawyer's emotions that everybody is 'shaken' and 'demoralised' by incident.
Cash recovery incident: Justice Yashwant Varma did not hold court today, court master says division bench is on 'leave'.