Herbal Supplements in Sports: A Double-Edged Sword

Experts at a sports science conference cautioned athletes about the indiscriminate use of herbal supplements, highlighting potential risks of toxicity and inefficacy. Attendees were urged to integrate yoga and sleep into training for optimal performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patiala | Updated: 04-04-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 14:28 IST
Researchers and sports experts have issued a warning to athletes concerning the unchecked consumption of herbal supplements. The recently concluded conference at the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports emphasized the potential hazards linked to these products.

During the two-day seminar titled 'Harmonizing Movement: Integrating Yoga with Sports Science for Peak Performance', Sports Authority of India's High-Performance Director, Wazir Singh Phogat, noted the widespread belief among athletes that herbal supplements are natural, safer alternatives to traditional performance-enhancing drugs.

Furthermore, SAI Scientific Officer, Vani Bhushanam Golla, cautioned against improper usage of these supplements, which can lead to severe health issues like toxicity and hormonal imbalance. The importance of integrating yoga and adequate sleep into sports routines was also stressed as key factors for holistic athletic success.

