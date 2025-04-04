Thrilling Showdown: Pandya's Heroics Fall Short as LSG Triumphs Over MI

Hardik Pandya's exceptional bowling performance, securing five wickets, wasn't enough to secure a win for the Mumbai Indians against the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL match on Friday.

Despite Pandya's efforts, LSG set a formidable target of 203, thanks to significant contributions from Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram. MI captain Pandya's figures of 5/36 highlighted his prowess, yet MI's batting lineup fell short, finishing at 191 for 5, 12 runs shy of victory.

Shardul Thakur's crucial penultimate over for LSG, allowing just seven runs, made it difficult for MI to chase. The defeat highlighted MI's ongoing challenges in tackling large targets, despite notable performances from players like Suryakumar Yadav.

(With inputs from agencies.)