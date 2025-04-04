Left Menu

Thrilling Showdown: Pandya's Heroics Fall Short as LSG Triumphs Over MI

Hardik Pandya's impressive five-wicket haul was overshadowed by Lucknow Super Giants' victory over Mumbai Indians. Despite Pandya's efforts, LSG posted a challenging target, driven by half-centuries from Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram. This led to a 12-run win, revealing MI's struggle to chase big totals.

Hardik Pandya
  • Country:
  • India

Hardik Pandya's exceptional bowling performance, securing five wickets, wasn't enough to secure a win for the Mumbai Indians against the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL match on Friday.

Despite Pandya's efforts, LSG set a formidable target of 203, thanks to significant contributions from Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram. MI captain Pandya's figures of 5/36 highlighted his prowess, yet MI's batting lineup fell short, finishing at 191 for 5, 12 runs shy of victory.

Shardul Thakur's crucial penultimate over for LSG, allowing just seven runs, made it difficult for MI to chase. The defeat highlighted MI's ongoing challenges in tackling large targets, despite notable performances from players like Suryakumar Yadav.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

