Ronaldo's Double Strikes Propel Al-Nassr in Saudi Pro League
Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice to lead Al-Nassr to a 3-1 victory over Al-Hilal, keeping them in contention for the Saudi Pro League title. Despite being in third place, the win narrows the gap with the leaders. Ronaldo emphasizes the team's effort and focus on winning.
Cristiano Ronaldo delivered a standout performance, scoring twice to secure Al-Nassr's 3-1 triumph over Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League on Friday.
With this victory, Al-Nassr maintains its third-place standing, now trailing Al-Hilal by just three points and leaders Al-Ittihad by seven points. The match's turning point occurred when Ronaldo netted a pivotal penalty in the 88th minute, following a VAR-confirmed handball by Mouteb Al-Harbi.
Ronaldo highlighted the collective team effort as crucial, saying, "Scoring is important, but winning is more significant." The victory reflects Al-Nassr's determination to excel in both the Saudi Pro League and the Champions League.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Day 14 Thrills at Yuva All-Stars Championship: Spartan Surge and Cubs' Comeback Shine
High Seas Trial: Indian Nationals Battle Death Penalty in Indonesia
Thrilling Matches Light Up Day 3 of Dream Sports U15 Table Tennis Championship
Controversies Cast Shadow on National Boxing Championships as PT Usha Urges Focus
Sunil Chhetri Shines Again: India's Football Icon Returns