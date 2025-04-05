Ronaldo's Double Strikes Propel Al-Nassr in Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo delivered a standout performance, scoring twice to secure Al-Nassr's 3-1 triumph over Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League on Friday.

With this victory, Al-Nassr maintains its third-place standing, now trailing Al-Hilal by just three points and leaders Al-Ittihad by seven points. The match's turning point occurred when Ronaldo netted a pivotal penalty in the 88th minute, following a VAR-confirmed handball by Mouteb Al-Harbi.

Ronaldo highlighted the collective team effort as crucial, saying, "Scoring is important, but winning is more significant." The victory reflects Al-Nassr's determination to excel in both the Saudi Pro League and the Champions League.

(With inputs from agencies.)