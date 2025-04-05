Left Menu

Ronaldo's Double Strikes Propel Al-Nassr in Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice to lead Al-Nassr to a 3-1 victory over Al-Hilal, keeping them in contention for the Saudi Pro League title. Despite being in third place, the win narrows the gap with the leaders. Ronaldo emphasizes the team's effort and focus on winning.

Updated: 05-04-2025 02:33 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 02:33 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo delivered a standout performance, scoring twice to secure Al-Nassr's 3-1 triumph over Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League on Friday.

With this victory, Al-Nassr maintains its third-place standing, now trailing Al-Hilal by just three points and leaders Al-Ittihad by seven points. The match's turning point occurred when Ronaldo netted a pivotal penalty in the 88th minute, following a VAR-confirmed handball by Mouteb Al-Harbi.

Ronaldo highlighted the collective team effort as crucial, saying, "Scoring is important, but winning is more significant." The victory reflects Al-Nassr's determination to excel in both the Saudi Pro League and the Champions League.

