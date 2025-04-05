Sunrisers Hyderabad's Struggle to Balance Aggression in IPL

In a challenging phase of the IPL season, Sunrisers Hyderabad is grappling with their aggressive playing strategy, which has recently resulted in three consecutive losses. As they gear up to face Gujarat Titans, the team aims to recalibrate their approach and revive their performance.

Under the leadership of multiple world champion skipper Pat Cummins, SRH initially impressed with a strong 286-run start but quickly faltered, managing scores of 190, 163, and 120 in subsequent games, placing them 10th on the league table.

Facing a formidable Gujarat team, who recently triumphed over Royal Challengers Bengaluru, SRH's path to recovery hinges on the improved performance of their key players, including Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen, alongside a disciplined bowling attack.

