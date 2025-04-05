The Mentorship of Rahul Dravid: A Journey of Growth for Yashasvi Jaiswal

In an era where finding empathetic mentors is rare, India's top Test opener, Yashasvi Jaiswal, considers his relationship with Rahul Dravid a privilege. Jaiswal, who has been guided by Dravid since his India U-19 tenure, emphasized the immense impact the former India coach and Rajasthan Royals mentor has had on his career.

Jaiswal praised Dravid's leadership qualities, highlighting his supportive and caring nature, which instills confidence in players. He described Dravid as an amazing leader who provides crucial guidance, ensuring players are always in the right space. Jaiswal sees every interaction with Dravid as a learning opportunity, absorbing lessons beyond cricket.

As Jaiswal advances his career, he's made the strategic decision to shift from Mumbai to Goa, planning to captain the team in the next Ranji Trophy season. The move, amid alleged differences within the Mumbai team, reflects his dedication to personal growth and underscores his commitment to hard work and preparation.

