Left Menu

The Mentorship of Rahul Dravid: A Journey of Growth for Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal, India's top Test opener, credits his growth to mentor Rahul Dravid, lauding his empathy and supportive leadership. With Dravid's guidance since his U-19 days, Jaiswal has thrived both personally and professionally. Moving from Mumbai to Goa for new cricketing challenges, Jaiswal aims for continued success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-04-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 13:30 IST
The Mentorship of Rahul Dravid: A Journey of Growth for Yashasvi Jaiswal
Rahul Dravid
  • Country:
  • India

In an era where finding empathetic mentors is rare, India's top Test opener, Yashasvi Jaiswal, considers his relationship with Rahul Dravid a privilege. Jaiswal, who has been guided by Dravid since his India U-19 tenure, emphasized the immense impact the former India coach and Rajasthan Royals mentor has had on his career.

Jaiswal praised Dravid's leadership qualities, highlighting his supportive and caring nature, which instills confidence in players. He described Dravid as an amazing leader who provides crucial guidance, ensuring players are always in the right space. Jaiswal sees every interaction with Dravid as a learning opportunity, absorbing lessons beyond cricket.

As Jaiswal advances his career, he's made the strategic decision to shift from Mumbai to Goa, planning to captain the team in the next Ranji Trophy season. The move, amid alleged differences within the Mumbai team, reflects his dedication to personal growth and underscores his commitment to hard work and preparation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025