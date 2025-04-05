Hardik Pandya Matches Anil Kumble's IPL Record with Stellar Bowling, Falls Short with Bat

Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya delivered a historic performance against Lucknow Super Giants, equating him with Anil Kumble for the most wickets by a skipper in the Indian Premier League.

Pandya's five-wicket haul, his first in T20s, showcased his strategy of varying lengths and pace to unsettle batsmen, culminating in remarkable figures of 5/36.

However, despite his exceptional bowling, Pandya's efforts with the bat fell short, and MI lost by 12 runs, unable to chase down a challenging 204-run total.

(With inputs from agencies.)