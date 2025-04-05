Left Menu

Hardik Pandya Matches Anil Kumble's IPL Record with Stellar Bowling, Falls Short with Bat

Mumbai Indians' Hardik Pandya equaled Anil Kumble's IPL record for most wickets as captain with five wickets against Lucknow Super Giants. Despite his bowling success, Pandya's efforts weren't enough to secure a win, as MI lost by 12 runs while chasing a 204-run target.

MI captain Hardik Pandya (Photo: IPL/BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya delivered a historic performance against Lucknow Super Giants, equating him with Anil Kumble for the most wickets by a skipper in the Indian Premier League.

Pandya's five-wicket haul, his first in T20s, showcased his strategy of varying lengths and pace to unsettle batsmen, culminating in remarkable figures of 5/36.

However, despite his exceptional bowling, Pandya's efforts with the bat fell short, and MI lost by 12 runs, unable to chase down a challenging 204-run total.

