Rising Star: The Journey of Digvesh Singh Rathi

During the domestic cricket season, Vijay Dahiya, a former India keeper-batter, spends his time traveling from city to city for broadcasting duties. When in Delhi, he often watches Hot Weather club cricket games, where he first spotted a young leg-break bowler, Digvesh Singh Rathi, with a distinctive high-arm action.

After witnessing Rathi bowl at the Jamia Milia Islamia University ground, Dahiya was convinced of the young bowler's potential. He predicted to Ayush Badoni, an emerging cricket talent, that Rathi would soon make his mark in the IPL, the world's most glamorous T20 league.

Rathi's rise wasn't smooth, with frequent challenges posed by unpredictable selection processes. However, his recent performance in the Delhi Premier League was pivotal, reigniting interest in his abilities and positioning him for greater opportunities. Dahiya, who has closely followed Rathi's career, continues to be impressed by his progress and potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)