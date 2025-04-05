Left Menu

FC Goa's Redemption Quest Against Bengaluru FC

FC Goa aims to overcome a 0-2 deficit against Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League semifinals. Bengaluru FC has been defensively solid, posing a challenge for FC Goa, which is on a losing streak. Both teams are focused on winning to advance to the finals.

In a high-stakes clash, FC Goa will strive to rewrite their fate as they host Bengaluru FC in the second leg of the Indian Super League semifinals on Sunday. The team must overcome a 0-2 hurdle from the first leg to have a shot at the finals.

Bengaluru FC enters the encounter with a robust defensive record, having won their last two playoff games without letting in a goal. This defensive prowess poses a considerable challenge to Manolo Marquez's squad, particularly as FC Goa is currently on their longest losing streak in ISL playoff history.

The spotlight will shine on FC Goa's goalkeeper, Hrithik Tiwari, who has been exceptional this season with seven clean sheets. Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC will rely on both their defensive strength and impressive goal-scoring ability, having netted 47 goals this term. As the teams gear up, both coaches emphasize the importance of focus and determination in securing a place in the finals.

