Left Menu

KL Rahul's Dazzling 77 Powers Delhi Capitals to Defendable Total Against CSK

KL Rahul shined with a crucial 77-run knock, helping Delhi Capitals reach 183/6 against Chennai Super Kings in their IPL 2025 match. Despite early setbacks, Rahul led the charge, with partnerships alongside Abishek Porel and Sameer Rizvi, ensuring a competitive total.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 17:59 IST
KL Rahul's Dazzling 77 Powers Delhi Capitals to Defendable Total Against CSK
KL Rahul. (Photo: IPL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling IPL 2025 encounter, KL Rahul's stellar 77-run innings guided Delhi Capitals to a challenging total of 183/6 against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday. Winning the toss, Delhi chose to bat, yet faced an early setback with opener Jake Fraser-McGurk's dismissal by Khaleel Ahmed in the first over.

The innings found stability when KL Rahul and Abishek Porel teamed up, pushing the team past the 50-run mark during the powerplay. Porel fell to Ravindra Jadeja after a solid 33, but Axar Patel's blitz with a first-ball six revived hopes before being dismissed by Noor Ahmad, leaving DC at 90/3 by the 10.4 overs.

KL Rahul, undeterred, accelerated the scoring alongside Sameer Rizvi, the pair convincingly accumulating runs against Noor in the 15th over. Despite Rizvi's departure at the hands of Khaleel, Rahul, partnered with Tristan Stubbs, maintained momentum. The innings concluded at 183/6 with Rahul top-scoring, before Matheesha Pathirana dismissed him in the final over.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025