KL Rahul's Dazzling 77 Powers Delhi Capitals to Defendable Total Against CSK

In a thrilling IPL 2025 encounter, KL Rahul's stellar 77-run innings guided Delhi Capitals to a challenging total of 183/6 against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday. Winning the toss, Delhi chose to bat, yet faced an early setback with opener Jake Fraser-McGurk's dismissal by Khaleel Ahmed in the first over.

The innings found stability when KL Rahul and Abishek Porel teamed up, pushing the team past the 50-run mark during the powerplay. Porel fell to Ravindra Jadeja after a solid 33, but Axar Patel's blitz with a first-ball six revived hopes before being dismissed by Noor Ahmad, leaving DC at 90/3 by the 10.4 overs.

KL Rahul, undeterred, accelerated the scoring alongside Sameer Rizvi, the pair convincingly accumulating runs against Noor in the 15th over. Despite Rizvi's departure at the hands of Khaleel, Rahul, partnered with Tristan Stubbs, maintained momentum. The innings concluded at 183/6 with Rahul top-scoring, before Matheesha Pathirana dismissed him in the final over.

(With inputs from agencies.)