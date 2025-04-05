Sunrisers Hyderabad Seek Redemption Against Gujarat Titans

In the lead-up to their crucial home clash with the Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad is grappling with form issues, particularly in their fast-bowling lineup. Assistant coach Simon Helmot has acknowledged the need for the team's bowlers, including captain Pat Cummins, to enhance their performance.

SRH's Indian Premier League campaign commenced with an emphatic victory against Rajasthan Royals but swiftly nosedived due to subpar batting and bowling displays. Star bowlers Mohammed Shami and Pat Cummins have yet to find their rhythm, with uninspiring wicket tallies and high economy rates. Pacer Harshal Patel has been slightly better but still underwhelming.

Nevertheless, Helmot remains upbeat, focusing on optimizing bowling strategies and capitalizing on conditions in Hyderabad. He highlighted the need for batters to adapt and recalibrate their expectations of winning totals, given the flat wickets and increased scoring in recent years. The team, led by calm figures like head coach Daniel Vettori and Cummins, hopes to realign and perform consistently in upcoming matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)