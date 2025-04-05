Left Menu

Jaiswal and Parag Ignite Royals' Charge Against Kings

Yashasvi Jaiswal's stellar fifty and Riyan Parag's dynamic innings guided Rajasthan Royals to a commanding 205/4 against Punjab Kings. Despite Sanju Samson's early dismissal, the Royals maintained momentum, with bowlers Lockie Ferguson and Arshdeep Singh picking crucial wickets for Punjab in an exciting IPL clash.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
In a high-octane IPL clash at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Rajasthan Royals danced to a formidable 205/4 against Punjab Kings on Saturday. Left-hand batter Yashasvi Jaiswal led the charge with a scintillating fifty, ably supported by Riyan Parag's unbeaten cameo that kept the scorecard ticking.

The Punjab side, having won the toss, chose to field first, hoping to stagger the Rajasthan lineup. However, their plans were defied by a robust 89-run partnership between Jaiswal and skipper Sanju Samson. The latter contributed a brisk 38 off 26 deliveries before a spectacular catch by Iyer sent him packing, courtesy of Lockie Ferguson's incisive bowling.

Despite the loss, Rajasthan persistently piled on runs, crossing the 150-mark late in their innings, thanks to Parag's aggressive performance and a late cameo from Shimron Hetmyer. By the close of the innings, Rajasthan Royals posted an impressive total, setting a daunting target for Punjab Kings who relied on standout performances from Lockie Ferguson and Arshdeep Singh in the field.

