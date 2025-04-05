Mahima Tete: From National Glory to Senior Hockey Camp
Mahima Tete has transitioned from a championship-winning campaign with Hockey Jharkhand to training at the Senior National camp. Joining her elder sister, captain Salima Tete, Mahima is focused on improving her skills and physical fitness to match international standards, while reflecting on her journey to the senior team.
Mahima Tete has been on a remarkable journey, transitioning from a successful campaign with Hockey Jharkhand in the Senior Women National Championship to joining the Senior National camp in Bengaluru. Training alongside her elder sister and team captain Salima Tete, Mahima is determined to emulate her sister's success and make a mark for the country.
In a statement released by Hockey India, Mahima credited her sister for providing crucial guidance before they joined the camp together. Salima advised her to work diligently and adapt to the fast-paced game required at the senior level, a significant step up from domestic play. This mental preparedness has been key to Mahima's development.
Originally part of a 65-member core group, Mahima's impressive dedication earned her a place in the 40-member senior team announced on April 2nd. Reflecting on her training experience, she acknowledged the challenges while expressing gratitude for the opportunity to train with senior players. Despite battling illness, she played a critical role in Jharkhand's 4-3 shootout victory over defending champions Hockey Haryana, highlighting her resilience and commitment.
