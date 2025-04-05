Left Menu

Rajasthan Royals Triumph in IPL Clash Against Punjab Kings

Rajasthan Royals secured a resounding 50-run victory over Punjab Kings in an IPL match. Yashasvi Jaiswal's impressive half-century and Jofra Archer's impactful bowling led Rajasthan. Despite a strong partnership from Nehal Wadhera and Glenn Maxwell, Punjab fell short against the Royals' formidable 205-run target.

Updated: 05-04-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 23:23 IST
The Rajasthan Royals clinched a decisive 50-run victory over Punjab Kings in their recent IPL encounter, with Yashasvi Jaiswal's striking half-century laying the groundwork for the win.

Jaiswal's 67 runs off 45 balls, alongside commendable contributions from skipper Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag, propelled the Royals to an impressive total of 205 for 4. The decision by PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer to bowl first seemed fraught from the outset as RR assertively took charge.

Punjab Kings' chase was dismantled early, reeling at 4/43. Despite a resilient stand from Nehal Wadhera and Glenn Maxwell that steadied their innings, the team succumbed to the Royals' pressure, concluding at 155 for 9. Jofra Archer's 3/25 spell was instrumental in quelling PBKS's aspirations, earning a much-needed triumph for the Royals.

