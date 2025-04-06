Left Menu

Stalemate in Sarmiento: River Plate's Draw Drama

River Plate drew 1-1 against Sarmiento in the Argentine Primera Division Apertura tournament, marking their third consecutive league draw. Miguel Borja's initial goal was equalized by Juan Manuel Insaurralde's strike. A late VAR decision denied a penalty for River before goalkeeper Franco Armani secured the draw with a critical save.

Updated: 06-04-2025 07:06 IST
In yet another gripping encounter, River Plate was held to a 1-1 draw against Sarmiento in Saturday's Argentine Primera Division Apertura clash. Juan Manuel Insaurralde's equalizer countered Miguel Borja's early goal, continuing River Plate's streak of draws in the league.

River struck first in the 30th minute with Borja converting Franco Mastantuono's accurate cross, bypassing goalkeeper Lucas Acosta. Despite Sarmiento's Joaquin Gho having a goal ruled offside, Insaurralde leveled the score minutes later, capitalizing on River's defensive lapse.

The second half kept fans on edge with a disallowed penalty for River following a VAR review. In the dying minutes, River Plate goalkeeper Franco Armani ensured a point for his team by expertly diverting Pablo Magnin's shot onto the crossbar.

