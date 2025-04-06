Stalemate in Sarmiento: River Plate's Draw Drama

In yet another gripping encounter, River Plate was held to a 1-1 draw against Sarmiento in Saturday's Argentine Primera Division Apertura clash. Juan Manuel Insaurralde's equalizer countered Miguel Borja's early goal, continuing River Plate's streak of draws in the league.

River struck first in the 30th minute with Borja converting Franco Mastantuono's accurate cross, bypassing goalkeeper Lucas Acosta. Despite Sarmiento's Joaquin Gho having a goal ruled offside, Insaurralde leveled the score minutes later, capitalizing on River's defensive lapse.

The second half kept fans on edge with a disallowed penalty for River following a VAR review. In the dying minutes, River Plate goalkeeper Franco Armani ensured a point for his team by expertly diverting Pablo Magnin's shot onto the crossbar.

