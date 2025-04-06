Gill's Mastery and Siraj's Prowess Propel Gujarat Titans to Victory

In a stellar display, Shubman Gill's unbeaten 61 and Mohammed Siraj's fiery bowling helped Gujarat Titans secure a seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL match.

Sent in at number four, Washington Sundar contributed a crucial 29-ball 49, assisting GT's successful chase of 153 with 20 balls to spare. Siraj's 4/17 restricted SRH to 152/8, laying the foundation for GT's victory.

Despite early wickets falling, Gill's partnership with Sundar revived the innings, overcoming a challenging start at 16/2. Key performances by bowlers Kishore and Krishna supported the GT effort, while SRH continued to struggle this season.

