Gill's Mastery and Siraj's Prowess Propel Gujarat Titans to Victory
Shubman Gill led the Gujarat Titans with an unbeaten 61, backed by Mohammed Siraj's fiery bowling, in their seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Gill's half-century and a strategic partnership with Washington Sundar helped GT chase down 153 with ease, handing SRH their fourth defeat in five games.
- Country:
- India
In a stellar display, Shubman Gill's unbeaten 61 and Mohammed Siraj's fiery bowling helped Gujarat Titans secure a seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL match.
Sent in at number four, Washington Sundar contributed a crucial 29-ball 49, assisting GT's successful chase of 153 with 20 balls to spare. Siraj's 4/17 restricted SRH to 152/8, laying the foundation for GT's victory.
Despite early wickets falling, Gill's partnership with Sundar revived the innings, overcoming a challenging start at 16/2. Key performances by bowlers Kishore and Krishna supported the GT effort, while SRH continued to struggle this season.
(With inputs from agencies.)
