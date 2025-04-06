Left Menu

Gill's Mastery and Siraj's Prowess Propel Gujarat Titans to Victory

Shubman Gill led the Gujarat Titans with an unbeaten 61, backed by Mohammed Siraj's fiery bowling, in their seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Gill's half-century and a strategic partnership with Washington Sundar helped GT chase down 153 with ease, handing SRH their fourth defeat in five games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-04-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 23:12 IST
Gill's Mastery and Siraj's Prowess Propel Gujarat Titans to Victory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a stellar display, Shubman Gill's unbeaten 61 and Mohammed Siraj's fiery bowling helped Gujarat Titans secure a seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL match.

Sent in at number four, Washington Sundar contributed a crucial 29-ball 49, assisting GT's successful chase of 153 with 20 balls to spare. Siraj's 4/17 restricted SRH to 152/8, laying the foundation for GT's victory.

Despite early wickets falling, Gill's partnership with Sundar revived the innings, overcoming a challenging start at 16/2. Key performances by bowlers Kishore and Krishna supported the GT effort, while SRH continued to struggle this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025