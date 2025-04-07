Charleston Open Leads in Equal Prize Initiative Through 2031

The Charleston Open has secured Credit One Bank as its title partner through 2031, marking a milestone in gender equity by offering equal prize money for men and women starting in 2026. This sets a precedent in the tennis world, aligning with global efforts to bridge the prize gap in sports.

The announcement of the extended partnership was made on the final day of this year's event, with Credit One Bank affirming its longstanding support for the tournament. The step to match the WTA-500 level event's prize with the men's ATP-500 level underscores a commitment to equal recognition of talent regardless of gender.

Amber Greenwalt, Credit One Bank's senior vice president of brand and advertising, highlighted the historic significance of the tournament dating back to 1973, a year marked by strides in women's sports. As the largest women's only tennis tournament in North America, the Charleston Open continues to influence the sports industry towards gender equity and inclusion.

