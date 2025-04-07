Left Menu

Ovechkin Soars Past Gretzky: A Weekend of Sports Triumphs

Alexander Ovechkin scored his 895th goal, surpassing Wayne Gretzky's long-held NHL record as the Islanders defeated the Capitals. Novak Djokovic finds motivation at Miami Open; Pacers defeated Denver Nuggets; Adia Barnes becomes SMU's coach; Duke's Cooper Flagg wins Naismith Trophy; Vladimir Guerrero Jr. signs $500 million contract with Blue Jays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 13:28 IST
In a historic moment for sports enthusiasts, Alexander Ovechkin achieved his 895th career goal, surpassing Wayne Gretzky's legendary NHL record during a thrilling game against the New York Islanders. Despite Ovechkin's milestone, the Capitals fell 4-1 to the Islanders.

In tennis, Novak Djokovic rediscovered his motivation after reaching the Miami Open finals, striving to secure his 100th ATP trophy. Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers managed to outlast the Denver Nuggets, with Myles Turner contributing decisively.

In other sports news, Adia Barnes has been appointed as the head coach for SMU's women's basketball team, and Duke's Cooper Flagg clinched the Naismith Trophy. Additionally, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. inked a notable $500 million extension with the Toronto Blue Jays.

(With inputs from agencies.)

