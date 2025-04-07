Left Menu

Inter Kashi's Dramatic Stoppage Time Triumph Keeps Title Hopes Alive

Inter Kashi, facing a dramatic finale at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium, secured a 3-1 win against Rajasthan United FC with two stoppage-time goals. Despite the victory, their I-League title celebrations remain pending due to the outcome of an awaited Appeals Committee decision. Meanwhile, Gokulam Kerala's title ambitions were dashed with a 3-4 loss to Dempo SC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 14:28 IST
Inter Kashi celebrate after beating Rajasthan United in I-League 2024-25 (Image: AIFF media). Image Credit: ANI
In a thrilling conclusion to the I-League season, Inter Kashi delivered an electrifying 3-1 victory against Rajasthan United FC, fueled by two last-gasp goals, keeping their championship dreams alive. The Kalyani Municipal Stadium was the backdrop for this intense face-off, with Inter Kashi rallying from a potential draw situation to score twice in stoppage time and clinch the win.

Prasanth Karuthadathkuni kick-started the scoring for Inter Kashi, only to see their lead canceled out by a second-half equalizer from Rajasthan's captain, Alain Oyarzun. The game was poised precariously, as a draw would end Inter Kashi's title chances. However, dramatic strikes from David Humanes Munoz and a late substitute, Matija Babovic, turned the tide in Inter Kashi's favor.

Despite their on-field heroics and dramatic triumph, Inter Kashi's celebrations must await the AIFF Appeals Committee's decision regarding their match against Namdhari FC. Currently, they stand one point behind Churchill Brothers FC Goa on the league table. Meanwhile, Gokulam Kerala's loss against Dempo SC saw their title aspirations quashed, marking an end to a riveting I-League season.

