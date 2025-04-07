Epic IPL Showdown: Bumrah vs. Kohli at Wankhede

The eagerly anticipated IPL fixture between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) promises a riveting encounter between two of cricket's most celebrated figures—Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli. The match, set at Wankhede Stadium, will showcase iconic players such as Rohit Sharma and Trent Boult on MI's side, and RCB's formidable talents including Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood.

A focal point of the game is the contest between the bowling prowess of MI's Bumrah, who is returning after an injury, and the batting masterclass of Kohli, who's been a stalwart for RCB. Historical duels suggest a neck-and-neck battle, as Kohli has struck 140 runs off Bumrah, while the latter has dismissed him five times.

As of now, RCB sits in third place, bolstered by two wins. Meanwhile, MI, grappling for form, languishes in eighth position. Kohli has amassed 97 runs this season, while Bumrah aims to leave an impact post-recovery. The outcome of their confrontation could well be a defining moment in this IPL season.

