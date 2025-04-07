Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds AIFF's Task Force Formation Amid Bhutia's Opposition

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) formed an eight-member task force to oversee Master Rights Agreement negotiations with partner Football Sports Development Ltd, despite opposition from former captain Bhaichung Bhutia. Bhutia urged waiting for a Supreme Court verdict on AIFF's constitution. Additional committees and roles were also discussed at the meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 20:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has established an eight-member task force to address the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) negotiations with Football Sports Development Ltd (FSDL), a decision met with resistance from legendary footballer Bhaichung Bhutia. The move was sanctioned during an executive committee meeting at Football House.

Bhutia, a member of the committee, advised waiting for a Supreme Court ruling on AIFF's new constitution, which affects the organisation of the Indian Super League (ISL). He cautioned that premature negotiations could lead to post-verdict confusion. Yet, the task force has been finalized, comprising key AIFF leadership figures.

In the meeting, AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey recommended appointing esteemed coaches Bimal Ghosh and Armando Colaco as advisors. The meeting concluded with proposals for further committee formations aimed at normalizing election processes in regional football associations and preparing a feasibility report for reviving an institutional league.

(With inputs from agencies.)

