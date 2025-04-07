Punjab Kings Brace for Home Clash Against Chennai Super Kings

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are preparing to square off against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their second home match of the season, set to unfold this Tuesday at New Chandigarh's New PCA Stadium. In a pre-match press briefing, assistant bowling coach Trevor Gonsalves addressed queries about the team's strategy and possible alterations to their lineup.

Following a narrow defeat to Rajasthan Royals last Saturday, Punjab seeks to bounce back with a tactical approach. "We are blessed with a well-rounded squad, boasting strong pace and spin options, and an impressive batting lineup," Gonsalves remarked. He hinted at a lineup change, though remained discreet about the specifics.

On the subject of home advantage, Gonsalves commented that it holds little sway in the IPL, citing victories against Gujarat and Lucknow on their home turfs. He added that victory often hinges on daily performance, as exemplified by strong teams like CSK experiencing recent losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)