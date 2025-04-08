Left Menu

Masters Preview: Scheffler and McIlroy Set for Epic Showdown

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, the two top golfers in the world, are set to headline this year's Masters at Augusta National. McIlroy aims to complete his career Grand Slam, while Scheffler looks to retain his title amidst exciting competition with added intrigue from the LIV Golf participants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 02:14 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 02:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The spotlight is on Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy as the 2023 Masters kicks off at Augusta National. With both players in remarkable form, a thrilling final-round showdown could be on the horizon.

Adding to the tension is the presence of LIV Golf competitors, marking the first time since the British Open that golfers from the PGA Tour and Saudi-backed series face off. Meanwhile, McIlroy's quest for a career Grand Slam brings added drama, though he contends with a minor elbow issue.

As anticipation builds, course management and accuracy will be crucial at Augusta's challenging layout. Eyes will also be on veteran players like Bernhard Langer and Angel Cabrera, promising an eventful week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

