Masters Preview: Scheffler and McIlroy Set for Epic Showdown

The spotlight is on Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy as the 2023 Masters kicks off at Augusta National. With both players in remarkable form, a thrilling final-round showdown could be on the horizon.

Adding to the tension is the presence of LIV Golf competitors, marking the first time since the British Open that golfers from the PGA Tour and Saudi-backed series face off. Meanwhile, McIlroy's quest for a career Grand Slam brings added drama, though he contends with a minor elbow issue.

As anticipation builds, course management and accuracy will be crucial at Augusta's challenging layout. Eyes will also be on veteran players like Bernhard Langer and Angel Cabrera, promising an eventful week.

(With inputs from agencies.)