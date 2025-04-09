Left Menu

Pro Panja League Set for Electrifying Return with Season Two

Pro Panja League returns on August 5 after a successful first season, featuring top Indian arm wrestlers in a 17-day IPL-style competition. The league aims to exceed its initial 32 million viewership, promising elevated excitement and competition. Co-founder Parvinn Dabass highlights the sport's rapid growth and increasing audience numbers.

Pro Panja League logo . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The second season of the much-anticipated Pro Panja League is scheduled to debut on August 5, promising an exhilarating comeback on the Sony Sports Network. Following a successful inaugural season, the league will showcase premier arm wrestlers from across India in a thrilling, action-packed showdown.

Emulating the format of the IPL, the tournament features multiple franchises vying for the prestigious title over a span of 17 days. Kochi KD's emerged victorious in a fiercely contested final during the first season. The league's return follows the conclusion of India's tour of England on August 4, with BARC data indicating that the first season attracted 32 million unique viewers, outstripping many new leagues in popularity.

Pro Panja League co-founder Parvinn Dabass expressed delight at the league's return, citing remarkable audience engagement during its debut. Dabass emphasized the growth of arm wrestling as a sport, expecting the second season to heighten both competition and entertainment. Recent events have drawn 15,000-20,000 attendees, signaling a robust increase in audience interest.

He noted the competition's expanded scale and projected that arm wrestling would advance from a casual pastime to a recognized professional sport, with the league rapidly becoming a household name.

(With inputs from agencies.)

