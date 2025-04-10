Indian Women's Hockey Team Preps for Australia Tour Showdown
The Indian women's hockey team will tour Australia for a five-match series from April 26 to May 4 as preparation for the FIH Pro League. They will face Australia A and the senior team. India is confident following a draw against the Netherlands and a win over Australia in past matches.
The Indian women's hockey team is set to embark on a crucial tour of Australia from April 26 to May 4, as confirmed by Hockey India on Thursday. The five-match series begins with two matches against the Australia A team, followed by three matches against the senior Australian squad.
India's series kicks off with back-to-back matches against Australia A on April 26 and 27, succeeded by three challenging games against the world No.5 ranked Hockeyroos on May 1, 3, and 4. All games will take place at the Perth Hockey Stadium.
This tour is pivotal for India's preparation ahead of their European leg of the FIH Pro League 2024-25 starting in June. The team enters the series on a high after securing a 2-2 draw against the world No.1 Netherlands and a 1-0 win over Australia in their last FIH Pro League encounter.
