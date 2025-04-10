Left Menu

Aussie Spirit and the Lions: A Rugby Rivalry Reignited

Former Wallabies fullback Matt Burke is optimistic about Australia's competitive spirit in the upcoming series against the British and Irish Lions. Despite past losses and current rankings, Burke emphasizes the strength of playing on home soil. Changes in player selection due to recent tournaments add complexity to the series.

  • Australia

Former Wallabies fullback Matt Burke remains confident that the "Aussie spirit" will ensure a competitive showdown in the three-test series against the British and Irish Lions this July and August.

Despite Australia's eighth-place world ranking, Burke countered last year's remarks by former England and Lions scrumhalf Ben Youngs that underestimated the home team's potential.

The anticipated 2025 Lions squad, influenced by recent Six Nations outcomes, may feature fewer Irish players, presenting unique challenges for team cohesion, according to Burke.

