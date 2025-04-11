Justin Rose Dominates Augusta with Stellar Start

Justin Rose surged to the forefront at the Masters, wielding his putter masterfully to secure a three-shot lead on Thursday. The Englishman, who has twice come close to winning this prestigious tournament, set the pace with a stunning seven-under-par 65 at Augusta National.

This marks Rose's fifth time leading the first round, surpassing Jack Nicklaus in tournament history. Despite the challenging course, Rose displayed a blend of precision and courage, saying, "It was a really good day's golf on a golf course that was a stern test." World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler remains a strong contender, looking to retain his title.

Rory McIlroy, however, faced setbacks with a double-bogey at the par-five 15th, leaving him trailing. Former champion Fred Couples impressed with a one-under 71. While Rose sets the stage, all eyes remain on dramatic shifts as the Masters unfolds.

