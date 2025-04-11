Justin Rose Dominates Augusta with Stellar Start
Justin Rose took a commanding lead at the Masters with a remarkable round of 65, showcasing his putting prowess. Despite stiff competition from notable names like Scottie Scheffler, Rose's strategic play and focus kept him ahead. Rory McIlroy faltered, highlighting the challenges at Augusta National.
Justin Rose surged to the forefront at the Masters, wielding his putter masterfully to secure a three-shot lead on Thursday. The Englishman, who has twice come close to winning this prestigious tournament, set the pace with a stunning seven-under-par 65 at Augusta National.
This marks Rose's fifth time leading the first round, surpassing Jack Nicklaus in tournament history. Despite the challenging course, Rose displayed a blend of precision and courage, saying, "It was a really good day's golf on a golf course that was a stern test." World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler remains a strong contender, looking to retain his title.
Rory McIlroy, however, faced setbacks with a double-bogey at the par-five 15th, leaving him trailing. Former champion Fred Couples impressed with a one-under 71. While Rose sets the stage, all eyes remain on dramatic shifts as the Masters unfolds.
