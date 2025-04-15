Left Menu

Su Bingtian's Final Sprint: An Enduring Legacy

Chinese sprinter Su Bingtian, the first Asian to break the 10-second barrier in the 100m, hints at retirement after underperforming at a recent meet. Despite his struggles, Su holds a significant legacy in athletics, including setting an Asian record and helping China secure an Olympic medal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 10:39 IST
Su Bingtian's Final Sprint: An Enduring Legacy

Renowned Chinese sprinter Su Bingtian, acclaimed as the first Asian to shatter the 10-second barrier in the 100 meters, has hinted that his illustrious career might be drawing to a close. The 35-year-old athlete, who achieved a groundbreaking 9.83-second Asian record at the 2020 Tokyo Games, expressed doubts about maintaining competitiveness after a disappointing performance at a domestic meet in Guangdong.

Throughout his career, Su has marked his place in the annals of track and field history. Besides setting records, he notably became the second Asian sprinter to advance to an Olympic 100-meter final, a feat last accomplished by Japan's Takayoshi Yoshioka in 1932. Su contributed significantly to China's relay teams, helping secure a bronze medal after a disqualification debacle with the British team in Tokyo.

Although contemplating retirement post the National Games in November, Su remains anchored to athletics. He aims to impart his extensive experience to upcoming Chinese athletes, continuing to bolster the sport he reveres. Despite his diminishing sprint prowess, Su's commitment to athletics promises to endure beyond his competitive years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025