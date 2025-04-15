Su Bingtian's Final Sprint: An Enduring Legacy

Renowned Chinese sprinter Su Bingtian, acclaimed as the first Asian to shatter the 10-second barrier in the 100 meters, has hinted that his illustrious career might be drawing to a close. The 35-year-old athlete, who achieved a groundbreaking 9.83-second Asian record at the 2020 Tokyo Games, expressed doubts about maintaining competitiveness after a disappointing performance at a domestic meet in Guangdong.

Throughout his career, Su has marked his place in the annals of track and field history. Besides setting records, he notably became the second Asian sprinter to advance to an Olympic 100-meter final, a feat last accomplished by Japan's Takayoshi Yoshioka in 1932. Su contributed significantly to China's relay teams, helping secure a bronze medal after a disqualification debacle with the British team in Tokyo.

Although contemplating retirement post the National Games in November, Su remains anchored to athletics. He aims to impart his extensive experience to upcoming Chinese athletes, continuing to bolster the sport he reveres. Despite his diminishing sprint prowess, Su's commitment to athletics promises to endure beyond his competitive years.

